Martin Luther King, Jr Day Goes Unrecognized by the City of Fullerton

Martin Luther King, Jr visited Orange County on March 19, 1968, for the annual convention of the California Democratic Council held at the Anaheim Convention Center. There were several legislative achievements in support of civil rights that collectively dismantled the structures of segregation.

The Civil Rights Act in 1964 marked a milestone in the long struggle to extend civil, political, and legal rights and protections to African Americans, including former slaves and their descendants, and to end segregation in public and private facilities.

The Voting Rights Act in 1965 provided for direct federal intervention to enable African Americans to register and vote and banned tactics long designed to keep them from the polls.

The Fair Housing Act in 1968 collectively dismantled the structures of segregation that long buttressed white supremacy by subjugating Black people as a racial caste. While there has been progress

Even with all these legislative achievements, there was much work and public education to be done, and the struggle for equality continues today. However, this federally recognized holiday is not observed by the City of Fullerton.

The holidays that the City of Fullerton observes are:

New Year’s Day (January 1) Washington’s Birthday (also called President’s Day) (Third Monday in February) Memorial Day (Last Monday in May) Independence Day (July 4) Labor Day (First Monday in September) Veterans Day (November 11) Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November) Christmas Day (December 25) Christmas Eve (December 24) New Year’s Eve (December 31)

Unless you work for the federal government, there are no holidays that employers “must” give workers time off for. Here is a list of the federal holidays observed by the federal government:

1) New Year’s Day (January 1)

2) Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Third Monday in January)

3) Washington’s Birthday (also called President’s Day) (Third Monday in February)

4) Memorial Day (Last Monday in May)

5) Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19)

6) Independence Day (July 4)

7) Labor Day (First Monday in September)

8) Columbus Day (also observed as Indigenous Peoples Day) (Second Monday in October)

9) Veterans Day (November 11)

10) Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November)

11) Christmas Day (December 25)

