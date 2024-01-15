On the agenda for January 16, 2024 City Council Meeting

Another year, another discussion of the Union Pacific trail. And two other regular items. There are also five proclamations and five appointments, including two to the Library Board and one to Parks & Recreation.

Item 15: Union Pacific (UP) Trail right-of-way was brought back at the request of two Council members (Zahra and Charles) and was, at the request of Council member Whitaker –for no apparent reason — put off until January 16. Twenty people, most of whom had come to speak in favor of the trail, spoke against the delay. Expect another 20 or so speakers. The City has a $1.78 million grant for the trail. The estimated cost is $2.2-$2.5 million, with much of the difference paid for with Park Dwelling fees (See item 16 below).

Item 16: Policy for distribution of Park Dwelling Fees. Each new development must pay a park development fee to the City to address the need for more park facilities for the increase in population due to the development. This item would consider how these fees are distributed geographically. Current policy would allow use anywhere in the City. (Most parks are overwhelmingly in the northern part of Fullerton.) Two revisions are proposed. Both would restrict 50% of the funds to be used closer to projects with over 20 dwelling units. The City could receive over $12 million from projects in the pipeline.

Item 17: Make the current interim police chief the permanent chief. That would be Jonathan Radus, who has been with the department since 2002 and interim since September.

Agenda for January 16, 2024: Agenda-January 16



Environmental Study for Union Pacific Rail to Trail Phase 2 area: Environmental Report for UP



