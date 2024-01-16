Electric Company Theatre Opens 2024 Season with site-specific Fiddler on the Roof

Electric Company Theatre will kick off the 2024 season with an outdoor, site-specific production of the beloved classic Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Co-Artistic Director Brian Johnson. Taking place under a small grove of oak trees on the west side of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center (“The Muck”) property, this Fiddler will immerse the audience in the action of the play as the actors and musicians sit together with the audience under the trees. For a traditionally large cast show, this company consists of only twenty actors and musicians, most of whom play multiple roles or an instrument and acting role.

“This is the kind of site-sympathetic work we love to do,” says Johnson, “where the show is responding to the environment we are in. One of our goals in our residency at The Muck is to use the beautiful space as it is and allow our productions to highlight the space.” Using the trees as both scenic design and light sources, the audience will be transported into the story using the natural environment of The Muck.

The cast includes: Brian Johnson as Tevye, Renee Curtis as Golde, Bobby Gonzalez as the Rabbi and Constable, Wesley Chavez as Lazar Wolf and Fruma Sarah, Michael Reehl as Mordcha and Bottle Dancer, Rayanne Krueger as Yente (2/12-2/21), Karen Rymar as Yente (2/26-3/6), Ron Gutterman as Motel and Boris, Miles Henry as Perchik and Nachum, Wyatt Logan as Fyedka and ensemble, Gavin Hamze as Mendel and Sasha, Andrea Dodson Ewing as Tzeitel and Grandma Tzeitel, Lindsay Van Gerpen as Hodel and ensemble, Aimee Ordaz as Chava and ensemble, Camille Vargas as Shprintze and Bottle Dancer, Natalie Oga as Bielke and Bottle Dancer, Mel Domingo plays Shandel and Cello, Christian Chinchilla plays Yussel and Violin, David Hamann plays Accordion and ensemble, Julian Rymar (Orchestra Director) plays Clarinet and Avram, and Rebecca McBride plays the violin and The Fiddler.

