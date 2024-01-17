City Council Approves Union Pacific Trail Phase Two Updated Plan

The Fullerton City Council voted unanimously to approve an updated concept for the Union Pacific Trail Phase Two project. The approval signifies a step forward in the city’s commitment to sustainable development and enhanced recreational infrastructure.

The updated concept plan for the Union Pacific Trail Phase Two project aligns with the proposed Rail District Specific Plan (RDSP), emphasizing transit-oriented development in the area south of the tracks. It envisions the former Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way transforming into the Union Pacific Trail and Bike Path, connecting various neighborhoods.

The draft concept plan reserves approximately ten feet on both the north and south sides of the project between Highland and Richman Avenue. This reserved space is intended for future redevelopment of adjacent properties, with private developers improving these areas over time at no cost to the City. The updated concept plan enhances the 30-foot right-of-way (ROW) between Highland and Richman Avenue to include a Class I bike lane, a dedicated pedestrian walkway, lighting infrastructure, and landscaping. The landscaping plan includes the planting of at least 176 new trees, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Mayor Nicholas Dunlap expressed his support for the updated plan, stating, “This concept plan represents a holistic approach to community development, aligning with our vision for a sustainable and connected city for bicyclists, pedestrians, and families. The approval showcases our commitment to a well-thought-out development that not only provides recreational amenities but also contributes to the long-term growth of our community.”

By accommodating future redevelopment and planning initiatives, the Union Pacific Trail Phase Two project becomes not just a recreational trail but a catalyst for community development. The reserved spaces for private development aim to create a harmonious blend of green spaces and transit-oriented development.

