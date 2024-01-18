How to Register to Vote in California

Voter Registration Requirements in California
To be eligible to register to vote in California, you must:
- Be a United States citizen
- Be 18 years of age on or before the day of the election
- Be a resident of the State of California
- Not be in prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony
To register to vote, you must complete a voter registration form, which can be obtained by (Remember – if you have moved, you must re-register):
- Online at registertovote.ca.gov
- Call the Registrar of Voters at (714) 567-7600
- Call or visit the City of Fullerton, City Clerk’s Office at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton, (714) 738-6350
- Visit the City of Fullerton Main Library at 353 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton
