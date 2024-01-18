Local Events

How to Register to Vote in California

Voter Registration Requirements in California

To be eligible to register to vote in California, you must:

  • Be a United States citizen
  • Be 18 years of age on or before the day of the election
  • Be a resident of the State of California
  • Not be in prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony

To register to vote, you must complete a voter registration form, which can be obtained by (Remember – if you have moved, you must re-register):

  • Online at registertovote.ca.gov
  • Call the Registrar of Voters at (714) 567-7600
  • Call or visit the City of Fullerton, City Clerk’s Office at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton, (714) 738-6350
  • Visit the City of Fullerton Main Library at 353 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton

