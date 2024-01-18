How to Register to Vote in California

Voter Registration Requirements in California

To be eligible to register to vote in California, you must:

Be a United States citizen

Be 18 years of age on or before the day of the election

Be a resident of the State of California

Not be in prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony

To register to vote, you must complete a voter registration form, which can be obtained by (Remember – if you have moved, you must re-register):

Online at registertovote.ca.gov

Call the Registrar of Voters at (714) 567-7600

Call or visit the City of Fullerton, City Clerk’s Office at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton, (714) 738-6350

Visit the City of Fullerton Main Library at 353 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton

Like this: Like Loading...