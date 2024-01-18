Twenty defendants, including five juveniles, have been charged in connection with a multi-agency operation to dismantle an extensive Los Angeles County burglary crime ring responsible for 36 residential burglaries across Orange County, including breaking into homes where residents were home. The loss is estimated to be more than $500,000 in stolen cash, guns, jewelry, and other luxury items.

Nine of the defendants were arrested in a law enforcement sweep Wednesday; the remaining 11 defendants remain wanted on felony warrants. The adult suspects face numerous felony charges in connection with the burglaries, with maximum sentences ranging from six years to 28 years and four months in state prison.

In September 2022, the OC Sheriff North Directed Enforcement Team (DET) began separate investigations into three home burglaries: one that occurred in Yorba Linda and two that occurred in unincorporated Santa Ana. As the investigation progressed, they determined the crimes were connected

DET began working on a comprehensive investigation and determined the suspects were responsible for 34 residential burglaries, one commercial burglary, and two cases of conspiracy to commit burglaries in nine cities and the county’s north unincorporated areas.

Throughout the 13-month investigation, DET partnered with the Anaheim, Cypress, Fullerton, Laguna Beach, Orange, Placentia, Torrance, and Westminster police departments. The Fullerton Police Department served as the lead agency on 19 of the burglary cases, and the Sheriff’s Department assumed the lead role on the remaining 18 cases.

The investigative teams identified 20 suspects with ties to Los Angeles-based gangs who worked as part of a crime ring to target their victims.

Most often, the burglaries occurred during the day, and the suspects smashed back doors to gain entry to the residence before stealing high-value items such as jewelry, handbags, and cash. In one case, the suspects stole a Range Rover, which was later recovered and returned to the victim.

Working with SWAT teams from OC Sheriff, the Torrance Police Department, North County SWAT, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the investigative teams conducted Operation Field Day on Wednesday, Dec. 13, to arrest the suspects.

Search warrants were served at four locations in Los Angeles County, and nine suspects were arrested on multiple felony charges, including burglary, first-degree residential burglary, and conspiracy. They were subsequently booked into the Orange County Jail.

“I could not be more proud of our patrol officers who conducted thorough initial investigations and the detectives who relentlessly pursued each case,” said Jon Radus, Interim Fullerton Police Chief. “We are grateful for our law enforcement partnerships, which led to a successful operation that will hopefully bring some closure to the victims of these crimes. This sends a strong message to criminals who commit crimes in Fullerton that they will be held accountable for the harm they cause to our community.”

This investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement believes the burglary crew has been involved in additional cases. Anyone with additional information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Prosecutors with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office have charged 15 adult defendants with numerous felonies connected to 36 residential burglaries, two attempted residential burglaries, and a commercial burglary. Five juvenile defendants have also been arrested in connection with the burglaries.

Case #23NF2970 – Hamilton et al.

Deautri Hamilton, 30, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 8 felony counts of first-degree burglary 4 felony counts of first-degree attempted burglary of an inhabited building Maximum exposure: 18 years



Jesus Alberto Guerra, 29, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 14 felony counts of first-degree burglary 2 felony counts of first-degree attempted burglary of an inhabited building 1 felony count of grand theft auto 1 felony count of grand theft of a firearm 1 felony count of first-degree robbery Maximum exposure: 28 years, 4 months



Javier Guerrero, 31, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 8 felony counts of first-degree burglary 4 felony counts of first-degree attempted burglary of an inhabited building Maximum exposure: 18 years, 4 months



Michael Jason Serrano, 21, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 1 felony count of first-degree burglary 1 felony count of first-degree attempted burglary of an inhabited building Maximum exposure: 6 years, 8 months



Tyrell Benyon Haley, 23, of Compton

Charged with: 1 felony count of first-degree burglary 1 felony count of first-degree attempted burglary of an inhabited building

Haley has a second-strike priorMaximum exposure: 18 years, 4 months

Michael Jason Serrano, 21, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 1 felony count of first-degree burglary 1 felony count of first-degree attempted burglary of an inhabited building Maximum exposure: 6 years, 8 months



Case #23NF2952 – Roberts et. all

Nathaniel Eric Roberts, 25, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 5 felony counts of first-degree burglary 1 felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime Maximum exposure: 12 years, 8 months



Jeris Je Young Abalos, 34, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 1 felony count of first-degree burglary Maximum exposure: 6 years



Tahj Kamare Richardson, 21, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 1 felony count of first-degree burglary Maximum exposure: 6 years



Keven Von Claudell Holland, 35, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 1 felony count of first-degree burglary Maximum exposure: 6 years



Kadin Isaiah Williams, 22, of Lakewood

Charged with: 1 felony count of first-degree burglary Maximum exposure: 6 years



Jamari Nijie Devon Manning, 19, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 5 felony counts of first-degree burglary 1 felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime Maximum exposure: 12 years, 8 months



Case #23NF2955 – McClendon et. all

Quaion Jayvion McClendon, 23, of Compton

Charged with: 6 felony counts of first-degree burglary Maximum exposure: 12 years, 8 months



Deion Robert Franklin, 19, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 4 felony counts of first-degree burglary 1 felony count of first-degree attempted burglary of an inhabited building 1 felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime 2 felony counts of grand theft auto 2 felony counts of grand theft firearm 1 felony count of second-degree robbery Maximum exposure: 13 years



Mika Mark McGee, 20, of Compton

Charged with: 2 felony counts of first-degree burglary 1 felony count of second-degree burglary Maximum exposure: 8 years



Joshua Jeremiah Rivas, 20, of Los Angeles

Charged with: 2 felony counts of first-degree burglary Maximum exposure: 7 years, 4 months



Burglary locations

Anaheim – 4

Cypress – 1

Laguna Beach – 2

Fullerton – 19

Orange – 1

Placentia – 1

Rossmoor (unincorporated) – 1 attempted

Santa Ana (unincorporated) – 3

Westminster – 1

Yorba Linda – 3

Villa Park- 1 attempted

Like this: Like Loading...