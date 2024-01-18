City Budget Fiscal Year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024

To promote fiscal transparency, the City of Fullerton provides its budget documents and financial reports available to its residents and community at-large on its website. The information below provides the City’s Operating Budget, which is its chief financial plan that summarizes the use of city resources (taxpayer dollars & all revenues) for the municipal services the City offers to the community for the fiscal year. The City operates on a fiscal year basis, starting on July 1st and ending on June 30th of every year.

FY 2023-24 Adopted Budget

The Budget Study Session for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 took place at a special meeting on April 18, 2023. The public hearing for the adoption of the FY 2023-24 Budget, Appropriations Limit, and Master Schedule of Fees and Charges took place on June 6, 2023. Below is a link to the City Council FY 2023-24 Budget Adoption.

Click here to see previous budgets or go to the city of Fullerton website.

<embed width=”640px” height=”360px” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” src=”//fullerton.granicus.com/player/clip/1678?view_id=2&redirect=true&h=26eb2e65d5b5466a12e96851a56ba3d3&stoptime=18246&autostart=0&embed=1″></embed>

Like this: Like Loading...