2024 Housing Element Updates

The Housing Game Plan, also known as the 6th Cycle Housing Element, is a comprehensive plan committing to a diverse range of housing and affordability ranges for all of our residents over a specific period, usually eight years. The Housing Element addresses various aspects like number of homes needed, where they should be located, and how they can be affordable for different income levels. It’s essentially a roadmap for how a place plans to provide homes for its residents. Mandated by the state agency HCD, we’re expeditiously working towards completing and adopting this plan by 2024. The Planning Department has partnered with Rincon Consultants and Dudek to finalize a document that not only meets the goals of the region but also reflects the unique vision of Fullerton.

The 2021-2029 Draft Housing Element is available for public review below:

The following video is from the Orange County Council of Governments (OCCOG) as it relates to the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) that defines the required units for our Housing Element efforts.

See more on the city of Fullerton website BY CLICKING HERE.

