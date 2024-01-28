City Council Notes: Tuesday, January 16 Meeting

Council Member Zahra requested, supported by Council Member Charles, to bring this item back for consideration on December 19, 2023. City Council continued the item from that. date to January 16, 2024, after council member Bruce Whitaker requested the continuation.

Deputy City Manager Daisy Perez made a presentation on the Phase II Union Pacific Trail project. She showed a chart listing the Grant Deadlines along with what had been provided in meetings over the years. The first performance deadline for the final site design/plans/specifications to be submitted to the state is June 2024. The construction start deadline is August 2024, the Plant Establishment deadline is October 2025, and the Project Closeout package must be submitted by March 2026.

Perez said that staff, following council (majority) direction, explored alternatives with the state agency of any possibility of moving the grant to open UP Park instead but was told that would result in uncertain funding availability and higher city match due to insufficient space for the 176 trees, and lack of community support.

The revised plan includes the potential to build housing along the Union Pacific Trail. The city Housing Element calls for zoning of up to 13,000 new housing units and includes a Housing Incentive Overlay Zone, giving developers proper zoning in the currently general manufacturing zoned area if 10% of the units are affordable.

The revised Union Pacific Trail would integrate the HIOZ and the Rail District Specific Plan, allowing mixed-use, 2 & 3-story, and up to 4-story residential between Highland and Richman Ave.