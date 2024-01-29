The City of Fullerton recognizes Real Life Heroes for saving a child who stopped breathing

Christmas Eve at 10:48 PM, Fullerton PD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of N Gilbert St regarding a baby not breathing. Officer Dearing remained calm and rushed into the apartment, where he was met by family members holding the unresponsive male infant with no pulse. Corporal Bouchet then rushed into the apartment to assist Officer Dearing. Officer Dearing took the one-month-old infant, placed him on the sofa in the apartment, and immediately began chest compressions. Recognizing the urgent need to help the infant, Officer Bouchet assisted with life-saving efforts. The officers’ quick efforts got the infant breathing again.

A true Christmas miracle. Responding to a call of a baby not breathing is one of the most emotional and stressful calls an officer can receive. Officer Dearing and Corporal Bouchet are commended for how they performed that night. They are undoubtedly responsible for saving the infant’s life.

Fullerton Fire Department Engine 2 arrived on the scene, where the paramedics, Britt Farmer and Bryan Janovic, immediately took over care. At the time of their arrival, the baby was breathing and alert. They performed an assessment of the baby’s vital signs, cardiac rhythm, blood sugar, and lung sounds. Determining that the baby was stable for transport to Children’s Hospital OC (CHOC). Firefighter EMTs Shiver and Young assisted the paramedics with their assessment and prepared the patient for transport. At the Hospital, contact was made with CHOC Nurse Sasha Flowers for further medical direction and enroute to the hospital.

Paramedics escorted the baby in the ambulance while providing oxygen and advanced cardiac monitoring, these cardiac monitors allow them to transmit images of cardiac rhythms to the receiving hospital so they can better prepare and receive the patient to address medical concerns without delay. Faulk Ambulance, EMT Jackson Manser, and Alex Perkins assisted with the safe transport of the paramedics and the patient to the Hospital.

This incident is an example of how first responders with the Police Department, Fire Department, Falk Ambulance, and CHOC work together every day to serve the community and save lives. The City of Fullerton recognized those involved at a City Council meeting on January 16, 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...