Chapman Ave Post Office Robbery

On January 23 at about 4:50 pm, officers were dispatched to a robbery in the 1300 block of E Chapman Ave. While officers were responding to the call, a description of a possible suspect vehicle (a black sedan) was provided by USPS workers.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description provided by the reporting party. A USPS crate containing hundreds of pieces of mail inside the vehicle was located during the investigation. All three suspects (Los Angeles residents) were arrested for robbery, mail theft, and assault with a deadly weapon (their vehicle).

Mail theft is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Investigators with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service have taken up the case. A video on social media was collected as evidence by detectives at the time of the incident. Cellphone footage of the incident posted to Instagram shows thieves in a dark-colored four-door sedan trying to drive out of the post office parking lot in Fullerton as a female postal worker was standing in their way.

The employee from the video sustained minor injuries. Multiple reports have come forward about mail theft from the back of the Chapman branch post office.