The Downtown Report: Mid September Edition

Time Marches On

There was a lot of commotion in the air on August 29—horns honking, some yelling, a texted news tip, and it was off to investigate. Turns out, Hilda was creating the ‘problem’ by pulling a chair out to the curb in front of her home at Cambridge Court on Acacia and Commonwealth. If only we had more of this going on right now. It was amazing to see how full of life she is at 105. Just imagine.

If any of you have just turned 100 or are turning 100 or older soon, or if you have relatives or friends in Fullerton who are, please contact me via my email address, which is always at the bottom of this page where the photo question is. I will post the names in the next issue. Congratulations to Hilda. What an inspiration.

Back to School?

For many, high school sports are what inspires allegiance to a given school. But this year, Fullerton High School Speech and Debate is gearing up for a new chapter with Fullerton native Mr. Tarin Almstedt taking the reins as its new coach. Fall sports have been delayed until December, but we can still root for our local students on the Speech and Debate team. Our downtown high school’s team has a history of national recognition with countless trophies and a reputation for excellence, and students are hoping to capitalize on the growth opportunity and reach new heights in dominating the competition.

Students are setting the groundwork for leadership now as they prepare for their first competition in September with new coach Almstedt rapidly getting up to speed and injecting a renewed enthusiasm for excellence. Follow this inspirational adventure on social media via Instagram (@fullertonspeech or Facebook@FUHSSD) and root these fine young competitors to greatness. You can even sponsor the program by contacting Tarin Almstedt directly at talmstedt@fjuhsd.org or visit the team website at FullertonSpeech.org. Feel free to cheer out loud.

Since Orange County COVID-19 rating has been upgraded, we must remain at that level for a minimum of 21 days, so the earliest our schools can reopen is now October 5. This information was released in a printed statement from Fullerton Joint Union High School District Superintendent Scott Scambray, Ed.D.

Merry Labor Day

After driving by this house (below), I just had to make a U-turn and take another look. What was up? Advertising for Christmas ornaments had started at the first sign of…Summer!? And now this? Clearly beyond the complacent neighbor leaving lights up all year. I noticed the house was for sale, so maybe it was to attract attention. I told a number of people about it and to my surprise, some said they might do the same thing very soon. Eh? The common theme seems to be, let’s get this year over with, and soon. Not sure how holiday decorating when the temperature is 114 degrees will help, but worth a try. Oh, and let me be the first to wish you a Happy New Year.

Hot Hot Hot

This is beyond words. Or, maybe you have some. Send your captions in today.

Museum Center Update

Many of the works of art were on display on September 3 and more will be available for purchase on Thursday, September 17. In addition, from 5pm to 7:30pm you can be a part of “Night at the Fullerton Market,” a fundraiser for the FMC hosted by local favorite Vino Nostra. Reserve your spot in advance, for the 5 to 6:15pm or 6:15 to 7:30pm time slot (no walk-up sales) by contacting them at https://fmcgiftshop.square.site/market-fundraiser. The cost is only $15 and includes a sandwich and 2 glasses of wine or beer, outside in the patio.

New In Town

What’s new is the reopening of our many restaurants and retail stores, at 25% capacity, so when you feel safe, grab a mask and head on down. You all know by now, social distancing and being careful is not leaving us any day soon, but now our businesses have a shot at recovering. So, please Shop Fullerton First.

Photo Quiz

Who is this, and where was this photo taken? Send your answer to Mike at AllMedia@sbcglobal.net.