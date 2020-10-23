Thirty-two People Died Homeless in Orange County During the Month of September

Source: OC Coroner’s Office

During the month of September 32 people died on the streets of Orange County. In September of 2019, only 10 people died on the streets. This trends with a marked increase in homeless deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to last year. Here are their names.

Paul GILL died on Sept 1 in Orange

Alexa COOK died on Sept 1 in Anaheim

Lee MESZAROS died on Sept 3 in Irvine

Roberto CUEVAS died on Sept 5 in Santa Ana

Steven ANDERSON died on Sept 6 in Anaheim

Infant male GOIN died on Sept 6 in Garden Grove

Vincent CISNEROS died on Sept 6 in Santa Ana

William ROUTLEDGE died on Sept 7 in Garden Grove

Brenda FOSTER died on Sept 7 in Foothill Ranch

Miguel VARELA died on Sept 10 in Orange

Andrew HOLMAN died on Sept 11 in Costa Mesa

Manuel BAUTISTA died on Sept 11 in Fountain Valley

Martha VALLE died on Sept 13 in Anaheim

Ryan GABLE died on Sept 16 in Fullerton

Donald TAPPARO died on Sept 16 in Santa Ana

Thien NGUYEN died on Sept 18 in Stanton

Elstephon NOAH died on Sept 20 in Seal Beach

Michael GOMEZ died on Sept 20 in Santa Ana

Jose ANAYA died on Sept 20 in Orange

Melinda HUYETTE died on Sept 21 in Santa Ana

James ROMEY died on Sept 21 in Fountain Valley

Jason DESILVA died on Sept 23 in Anaheim

Kurt REINHOLD died on Sept 23 in San Clemente

Kevin PORTER died on Sept 23 in Costa Mesa

Charles SLATER died on Sept 25 in Orange

Van NGUYEN died on Sept 26 in Garden Grove

Trisha WOODWARD died on Sept 27 in Costa Mesa

Camilo ENRIQUEZ died on Sept 27 in Santa Ana

Michael EISENHAUER died on Sept 27 in Orange

Chad KIZZAR died on Sept 28 in Orange

Tyler LOPEZ died on Sept 29 in Laguna Beach

Carlos PEREZ died on Sept 30 in Anaheim

May they rest in peace.