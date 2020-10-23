Thirty-two People Died Homeless in Orange County During the Month of September

Source: OC Coroner’s Office
During the month of September 32 people died on the streets of Orange County. In September of 2019, only 10 people died on the streets. This trends with a marked increase in homeless deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to last year. Here are their names.
Paul GILL died on Sept 1 in Orange
Alexa COOK died on Sept 1 in Anaheim
Lee MESZAROS died on Sept 3 in Irvine
Roberto CUEVAS died on Sept 5 in Santa Ana
Steven ANDERSON died on Sept 6 in Anaheim
Infant male GOIN died on Sept 6 in Garden Grove
Vincent CISNEROS died on Sept 6 in Santa Ana
William ROUTLEDGE died on Sept 7 in Garden Grove
Brenda FOSTER died on Sept 7 in Foothill Ranch
Miguel VARELA died on Sept 10 in Orange
Andrew HOLMAN died on Sept 11 in Costa Mesa
Manuel BAUTISTA died on Sept 11 in Fountain Valley
Martha VALLE died on Sept 13 in Anaheim
Ryan GABLE died on Sept 16 in Fullerton
Donald TAPPARO died on Sept 16 in Santa Ana
Thien NGUYEN died on Sept 18 in Stanton
Elstephon NOAH died on Sept 20 in Seal Beach
Michael GOMEZ died on Sept 20 in Santa Ana
Jose ANAYA died on Sept 20 in Orange
Melinda HUYETTE died on Sept 21 in Santa Ana
James ROMEY died on Sept 21 in Fountain Valley
Jason DESILVA died on Sept 23 in Anaheim
Kurt REINHOLD died on Sept 23 in San Clemente
Kevin PORTER died on Sept 23 in Costa Mesa
Charles SLATER died on Sept 25 in Orange
Van NGUYEN died on Sept 26 in Garden Grove
Trisha WOODWARD died on Sept 27 in Costa Mesa
Camilo ENRIQUEZ died on Sept 27 in Santa Ana
Michael EISENHAUER died on Sept 27 in Orange
Chad KIZZAR died on Sept 28 in Orange
Tyler LOPEZ died on Sept 29 in Laguna Beach
Carlos PEREZ died on Sept 30 in Anaheim
May they rest in peace.
