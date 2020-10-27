Fullerton Veterans Day Parade Cancelled

The annual Fullerton Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony has been cancelled this year, due to COVID-19.

In a statement from Fullerton American Legion Post 142, Ed Paul wrote:

“Given the current situation and the need to follow the State guidelines for dealing with the Coronavirus, regrettably, we will not be having our annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony this year.

On behalf of the Fullerton American Legion Post #142 and our co-sponsors, the Fullerton Emblem Club #469 and the City of Fullerton, we regret the need to make this decision but it is in the interest of safety for all.

Thank you for understanding. We plan to resume our regular program in 2021.”