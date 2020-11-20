Fundraising Events for the Fullerton Museum Center

Pretty sure you’ve been reading this statement (or a variation of it) everywhere: Thanksgiving is looking very different this year. But even in the bleakest of scenarios the spirit of giving and gratitude remains steadfast — soaring above 2020’s treachery. Everyone’s been sucker-punched by the coronavirus, but community businesses still find it in their hearts to lend a helping hand.

Numerous Fullerton restaurants, who are themselves struggling to stay open, are rallying to support our town’s beloved Fullerton Museum Center. Several eateries are participating in a fundraiser called Fullerton Gathers (donating a percentage of both their outdoor dine-in and/or take-out sales the days preceding Thanksgiving) while others have contributed gift cards to help incentivize donations to the museum or attendance to their annual Shop Small event on Saturday, November 28th.

Fullerton Gathers participants:

•The Twisted Vine

•The Bowery

•Bourbon Street

•Let It Brie

•Fuoco Pizzeria Napoletana

•Matador Cantina

Gift card donors:

•Heroes

•Joe’s

•Roscoe’s

•Rutabegorz

•Stubrik’s Steakhouse

•Two Saucy Broads Pizza

•Crêpes Bonaparte

Product donor:

•Wine Country Gift Baskets

The city’s iconic Fullerton Museum Center, aka the FMC, will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary in 2021, but like many museums throughout the world it’s facing an uncertain road ahead. Fullerton’s City Council voted to “temporarily” defund the community anchor, citing a budget tanked by the pandemic. All museum staff have been laid off and every single exhibit and educational class has been cancelled. The looming fear held by countless patrons is that the city will shutter the institution permanently.

In times of uncertainty, we count on the arts to uplift our spirits, encourage our hearts, and stimulate our minds. These are essential to the human condition — the FMC itself is essential. With everyone’s generous efforts the Fullerton Museum Center Association is hoping it can raise the funds and find creative ways to continue to serve and enrich the community.

FMC Fundraiser Events currently slated:

Fullerton Gathers event page:

https://fb.me/e/2WANa5oZz

Shop Small at the FMC event page:

https://fb.me/e/NkKg8SSn

Holiday Soirée event page:

https://fb.me/e/fgIu3glyh