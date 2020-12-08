Fullerton City Facility and Service Updates/Closures

In accordance with Governor Newsom’s “Stay at Home” order to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), effective Wednesday, December 9, Fullerton will implement additional temporary changes to City government functions.

The “Stay at Home” order directs all residents to stay at home until further notice and to limit activity to only the most essential needs. The complete Stay at Home orders are available online for the public to view.

The following City facilities are open to the public:

• Fullerton Maintenance Yard

• Fullerton Pooch Park

• Fullerton Golf Course

• Fullerton Tennis Center

• Hillcrest Stairs

• Lions Field

The following City facilities are open via appointment only:

• Fullerton City Hall

• Fullerton Fire HQ (Station #1)

• Richman Neighborhood Center

The following City facilities are closed to the public:

• Fullerton Police Department

• Fullerton Airport Administration Building

• Fullerton Public Library

• Fullerton Community Center

• Fullerton Museum Center

• Chapman Center

• Maple Neighborhood Center

• Hillcrest Recreation Center

• Izaak Walton Cabin

• Red Cross Building

• Gilbert Community Center

• Garnet Community Center

• Orangethorpe Center

• Independence Park: Gymnasium, Swim Complex, and Racquetball Courts.

The City has postponed all public events as recommended by State health officials, until further notice.

Although some facilities are on closed, essential City services will continue running either online, by drop- off, pick-up, phone or email. Below is a list of services that will continue to be available to the public:

Emergency Services

Call 911 for emergencies

Fullerton Police Department: (714) 738-6800

The Police Department front counter will remain open for email and phone ONLY. To report a crime please call (714) 738-6716.

Fullerton Fire Department: (714) 738-6500

Fire administration office will be closed to the public. Phone line will be open for general Fire and hazmat inquiries.

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES DEPARTMENT

Utility Services cashier counter is closed to the public.

-Water bill payments can be processed online, by mail or paid over the phone by calling (714) 738-6890. Utility services staff can also be contacted via email at utilitybilling@cityoffullerton.com.

-Utility bill cash payments can be made in a drop box outside of City hall between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Please remit exact change as overpayments will be applied towards your next bill.

• Business Registration counter is closed to the public. Business Registration applications, renewals, and payments can be processed online, by mail or by calling (714) 738-6531 or (714) 738-5326. Business registration staff can also be contacted via email at businessregistration@cityoffullerton.com.

• Accounts Receivable counter for Accounts Receivable and Alarm payments is closed to the public. Accounts Receivable staff can be reached via phone at (714) 738-6529, (714) 738-3103 or via email at AR@cityoffullerton.com. Remote payment options: payments remitted by mail, telephone credit card payment, payments remitted using the drop box outside City Hall (same drop box for utility payments). Please include your Invoice stub.

Online services

Pay Water Bill

Online Business Registration Services

Business License Application (Print)

Cash payments for utility billings, development fees, fines and other services rendered are still being accepted. Please contact the cashier at (714) 738-6890 to find out how to pay.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

Planning Division

• Planning counter is open, by appointment for in-person visits. Virtual meetings can also be scheduled.

• To make an appointment, please call (714) 738-6599

• Plan checks/reviews and development applications can be accepted via email at planning@cityoffullerton.com.

Building & Safety Division

• Building counter is open, by appointment for in-person visits. Virtual meetings can also be scheduled.

• Permit applications and submission of plan checks can be accepted via email at buildingpermits@cityoffullerton.com. For questions or information on other services or to make an appointment, please call (714) 738-6541.

• Inspections can be scheduled by calling (714) 738-6543. Inspections will continue to occur, however, if you are ill, we ask that you refrain from scheduling inspections. Inspectors will only inspect exterior elements of the building or if interiors of the building are currently unoccupied.

Code Enforcement Division

• Office closed for in-person visits.

• Phone line open for general inquiries and request for inspections, please call (714) 773-5704.

Economic Development and Housing Divisions

• Housing Office is closed for in-person visits.

• For Housing Information contact (714) 738-6544 or housing@cityoffullerton.com.

• Economic Development is accepting appointments for in-person or virtual meetings. Contact (714) 738-6837.

For questions or information on economic development projects, please call (714) 738-6837

PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT

Engineering Division

• Engineering counter closed for walk-in, in-person visits. However, the counter is open for in- person visits for those who have an appointment.

• Plan checks/reviews and development applications can be accepted via email at PWPermits@cityoffullerton.com or in a DROPBOX outside of City Hall.

• Permit applications, submission of plan checks, and inspections available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please call (714) 738-6845 to make an appointment.

• Inspections will continue to occur, however, out of an abundance of caution, if you are ill, we would ask that you refrain from scheduling inspections.

Trash Services

• Trash pick-up will continue as usual. No service interruption expected at this time.

• Fullerton trash hauler, Republic Services walk-in customer service is suspended until further notice. For updates or more information, please visit Republic Services website or call (714) 738-6890.

• Orange County’s three Landfill sites and four Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers are open and operating during normal business hours. Call (714) 834-4000 or email OC Waste & Recycling at info@ocwr.ocgov.com for more information.

City Service Requests

• Service requests for non-emergency issues can be submitted through the City’s “myFullerton” app. This service can be used to report potholes, graffiti removal, illegal dumping, and street light malfunctions, among other issues.

• Issues may also be reported by phone at (714) 738-6897 or by email at maintenance@cityoffullerton.com.

• The Graffiti Removal Hotline will continue to be in service: (714) 738-3108.

FULLERTON AIRPORT

• The Airport Administration building and lobby are closed until further notice.

• The Airport restaurant (Wings Café) is open for take-out.

• Runway/taxiway and associated airfield lighting will remain open.

• The Air Traffic Center is on a 7am to 9pm normal schedule seven days a week.

PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT

• Phone line for Parks & Recreation open for inquiries: (714) 738-6575

• Parks and Recreation programs, special events, and activities in parks and facilities are temporarily suspended or modified. Visit the Parks & Recreation ‘What’s Happening’ page on the City of Fullerton website for updates at http://www.cityoffullerton.com/parks.

Fullerton Community Center

The Fullerton Community Center is offering a wide range of programs to connect and serve the community. Programs being offered are Meals on Wheels, Senior Grocery Program, Feed Fullerton, Emergency Preparedness Kits, Discover Fullerton on Foot, Art at home: A Course in Creativity, Activity Packets. For more information please visit www.fullertoncommunitycenter.com, call 714-738-6575 or email fullertoncenter@cityoffullerton.com.

Fullerton Tennis Center is open daily with restrictions.

• All parks (including Pooch Park) and all trails remain open. The City encourages all park and

trail users to take proactive sanitation and protective measures and to practice social distancing (minimum 6’ separation) and/or mask wearing when out in the parks or on the trails.

• ALL outdoor park playgrounds, fitness equipment and sport courts (with some exceptions) are closed.

• The Wednesday Farmer’s Markets is open to the public. The Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market will be held in front of the Fullerton Public Library in the parking lot and will start at 8am and end at 1pm.

• Partner group youth sports leagues and field rentals have re-opened with State (CDPH) COVID-19 restriction and social distancing policies in place: ONLY Youth Sports and leagues are currently allowed. For more information regarding youth sports, please visit http://www.cityoffullerton.com/parks.

FULLERTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

• The Library will continue to offer curbside services, Monday to Friday between 11am- 4pm. Information regarding this service can be found at curbside service.

• Library staff are available to answer questions regarding your library account between the hours of 11am-4pm by phone at (714) 738-6333 or by email at circulation@fullertonlibrary.org.

• Reference librarians are available to assist the public between the hours of 11am-4pm at (714) 738-6326 or by email at libraryreference@cityoffullerton.com.

• Residents can access e-Learning and other digital resources on the libraries “Digital Library.”

CITY MEETINGS

• The December 15 City Council meeting will be held at the Fullerton Community Center. All meetings going forward will continue to be held at the Community Center to accommodate more socially distanced indoor seating.

• Those who wish to make a public comment can come in-person, submit via eComment, or via email.

• Public comments can be submitted in advance of a regularly scheduled City Council meeting at cityclerksoffice@cityoffullerton.com as well as on the City’s website under the eComment section under Agenda & Minutes.

• City Council meetings will now be posted on the City’s YouTube Channel within 24 hours after meeting closure.

To learn more about the Coronavirus, visit the Orange County Health Care Agency website to get the most up-to-date, accurate information about COVID-19.