La Voz Latina: Tradiciones

¡Feliz Navidad! Sí, para muchos sigue siendo la temporada navideña. Una de las tradiciones de mis raíces mexicanas que enamoró es la Epiphany-Dia de los Reyes Magos. Normalmente usaremos esta columna para dar a conocer la Voz Latina en Fullerton, también nos gustaría compartir algunas de nuestras tradiciones latinas.

La celebración cae en el duodécimo día de Navidad y tiene sus raíces en el Nuevo Testamento donde dice que los reyes Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar viajaron de noche siguiendo la luz de la estrella de Belén. Desde los rincones más lejanos de la tierra, marca una visita al niño Jesús por parte de Los Magos, (los Reyes Magos). La palabra “Epifanía” proviene del griego y significa “manifestación” o “revelar”. Celebra “la revelación de Dios en su Hijo como humano en Jesucristo”.

Nací en la Ciudad de México, pero mi familia emigró a California antes de que yo cumpliera un año. Solía decir que crecí culturalmente confundida. Mi familia aprendió y adoptó las tradiciones estadounidenses mientras también pude escuchar y practicar las tradiciones mexicanas, pero no fue hasta que fui adulto que realmente aprendí a apreciar mis raíces latinas.

Al crecer, mis padres me contaban historias que no recibían regalos de Santa Claus, si no recibían regalos de los Reyes.

En México, los niños se preparan para los Reyes limpiando sus zapatos y dejándolos fuera de sus habitaciones para que los magos puedan dejarles regalos en su camino para encontrarse con Jesús. Se despertaban el 6 de enero y abrían sus regalos. El 6 de enero era un día de celebración, los niños jugaban con sus juguetes todo el día, las familias reunidas comían, cortaban la rosca de reyes y la tomaban con una taza de chocolate.

En algunas ocasiones incluso pude visitar a familiares en la ciudad de México y participar de esta celebración. El Zócalo de la Ciudad de México estaba lleno de puestos de comida, juegos mecánicos, desfiles y lugares para tomar fotografías con los Reyes Magos. Comí buñuelos increíbles, churros frescos y chocolate.

La Rosca de Reyes es básicamente un pan dulce de forma ovalada para simbolizar una corona, con fruta confitada y unas figuritas de bebé escondidas en su interior. Se supone que la persona que recibe al bebé debe hacer los tamales para la celebración al final de la temporada navideña: la candelaria.

Otros países celebran un poco diferente. En España, celebran con artistas callejeros y bailarines para compartir la alegría. En Puerto Rico, los niños sacan paja para los camellos. En algunos países europeos, los niños dejan sus zapatos la noche anterior para llenarse de regalos, mientras que otros dejan paja para los caballos de los Reyes Magos. En Praga, hay un baño tradicional de los Reyes Magos para conmemorar el Día de la Epifanía en el Río Vltava.

En nuestra parroquia, comenzamos a celebrar a los Reyes. Invitamos a las familias a cenar con nosotros. Leímos y reflexionamos sobre el Evangelio. Hicimos manualidades y actividades para los niños, y terminaríamos la noche con una aparición especial de los magos que le dan a cada niño un pequeño regalo. Lo pasamos muy bien juntos. Debido a COVID, no tendremos nuestro evento anual “Una Noche con los Reyes Magos”, ¡Pero volverá! ¡¡Estamos ansiosos por invitarte el próximo año!!

Mientras tanto, intente celebrar en casa, reunirse con la familia en zoom y organice un espectáculo de talentos para compartir la alegría. Compre o haga su propia rosca. Ni siquiera tiene que ser elegante. Se puede hacer con tu pastel favorito y decorarlo con gomitas, incluso pueden hacer cupcakes. Limpien sus zapatos. Dejen paja para los camellos y dejen un pequeño regalo de los magos en los zapatos de sus hijos. ¡En todo caso, esta pandemia ha sacado a relucir nuestra creatividad! ¡Disfruten!

English Translation:

Traditions

Merry Christmas! Yes, for many it’s still the Christmas season. One of the traditions from my Mexican roots that I fell in love with is the Ephiphany-Dia de los “Reyes Magos.” While we will use this column to bring awareness of the Latin Voice in Fullerton, we would also like to share some of our traditions.

The celebration falls on the twelfth day of Christmas and is rooted in the New Testament where it says that the kings Melchor, Gaspar, and Balthasar traveled by night following the light from the star of Bethlehem from the farthest corners of the Earth. It marks a visit to the baby Jesus by the Magi, (the three Kings, or Wise Men). The word ‘Epiphany’ comes from Greek and means ‘manifestation’ or ‘to reveal.’ It celebrates ‘the revelation of God in his Son as human in Jesus Christ.’

I was born in Mexico City, but my family migrated to California before I turned one. I used to say that I grew up culturally confused. As my family learned and adopted American traditions, I also got to hear about and experience Mexican traditions. But it wasn’t until I was an adult that I truly learned to appreciate my Latin roots.

Growing up, my parents would tell me stories about how when they grew up they didn’t get presents from Santa Claus, they got presents from the Reyes (Kings).

In Mexico, children get ready for the Reyes by shining their shoes and leaving them outside their rooms so that the Magi could leave them gifts on their way to meet Jesus. They woke up on January 6 and opened their gifts. January 6 was a day of celebration—children played with their toys all day; families gathered would have a meal, and cut the Rosca de Reyes, and have it with a cup of hot chocolate.

On a few occasions I even got to visit family in Mexico City and take part in this celebration. The Zocalo in Mexico City was full of food booths, carnival rides, parades, and places to take pictures with the Reyes magos. I ate buñelos with the most amazing toppings, fresh churros, and chocolate.

The Rosca de Reyes is basically sweet bread in an oval shape to symbolize a crown, with candied fruit and a few baby figurines hidden inside. The person who gets the baby is supposed to make the tamales for the final celebration of the Christmas season—the cadelaria.

Different countries celebrate a little differently. In Spain, they celebrate with street performers and dancers to spread joy. In Puerto Rico, children put straw out for the camels. In some European countries, children leave their shoes out the night before to be filled with gifts, while others leave straw for the three Kings’ camels. In Prague, there is a traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany Day at the Vltava River.

At my church, we started celebrating the Reyes. We would invite families to join us for dinner, we read and reflected on the Gospel, we had crafts and activities for the children, and we would end the night with a special appearance by the Magi who gave each child a small gift. We had a great time together. Due to COVID, we will not be having our annual Night of the Magi event, but it will be back!

In the meantime, try celebrating at home. Gather with family on Zoom and have a talent show to spread joy, and purchase or make your own Kings cake. It doesn’t even have to be fancy. It can be made of your favorite cake and decorate it with jellybeans. Even cupcakes will do. Shine your shoes, and leave hay out for the wisemen’s camels, and leave a small gift from the Magi in your children’s shoes. If anything, this pandemic has brought out our creativity! Enjoy!