Dr. Calhoun to Represent FJUHSD Area 3

Dr. Vicki Calhoun is the new representative from Area 3 on the Fullerton Joint Union High School District (FJUHSD) Board of Trustees. Calhoun, who ran unopposed in last November’s election, was sworn into office on December 15. Dr. Calhoun has a doctorate in Education and works with at-risk youth. She is also the first African-American to hold elected office in Fullerton.

As a little girl growing up in Fullerton, Dr. Calhoun was bussed from her home school, Maple Elementary to Laguna Road, a school in a more affluent area of the City. She received a strong foundation in academics at Laguna and at the other Fullerton schools she later attended: Ladera Vista Junior High and Fullerton High.

Having that foundation enabled Dr. Calhoun to succeed in higher education, earning her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, the last of which was in education with an emphasis on organizational leadership.

Dr. Calhoun says she wants to help all of the parents and children in her area and contribute to the success of the whole district, as others on the board have done before her. Dr. Calhoun plans to advocate for students to make sure they succeed and they know where all the resources are in the City that can help them do so.