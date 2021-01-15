City Seeks Community Input for Hunt Branch Library

The city of Fullerton is seeking community input regarding future programs at the Hunt Branch Library through an online survey.

According to the City’s website, “The city of Fullerton is working with Arts Orange County and Heritage Future to revitalize the Hunt Library in order to provide literacy, arts, and cultural programming to bring residents and visitors together in a beautiful place for inspiration, creativity, learning, and social gathering. This survey is intended to help guide our program planning by collecting input from members of the community such as you. Your responses will help shape the plan.”

The survey, which is available in English, Spanish, and Korean, can be viewed on the City’s website here: https://www.cityoffullerton.com/news/displaynews.asp?NewsID=2716&TargetID=1.