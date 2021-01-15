Fullerton Museum Center Seeks Board Applicants

The Fullerton Museum Center’s Board of Trustees is currently taking applications. The Board works with the museum director and staff to make decisions and provide programming for this popular local cultural center, which has faced tough budget cuts over the past year.

The Board of Trustees is composed of 21 members. The term of office is six years, and a Trustee may fill an unexpired term and/or leave the board for one year and reapply after that one year. This is a volunteer position.

If a candidate has questions, requires additional information, or wishes to submit a physical application, they may contact the Fullerton Museum Center at info@fullertonmuseum.com. Those interested may also apply online by 2/15 to be considered: https://forms.gle/khK3omGnYb6onqpR8.