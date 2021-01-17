School Board Votes to Extend Distance Learning

The Fullerton School Board voted at a special meeting on Saturday, January 16 to allow teachers to work remotely through January 29 due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

Prior to the meeting, the District was planning to require teachers to return to in-person instruction on January 19.

The District released the following statement:

Today at a special Board Meeting, the Board approved to extend Distance Learning and on-campus Supervised Distance Learning until January 29, 2021. We will resume Hybrid and 5-Day instructional programs on Monday, February 1, 2021.

For the next two weeks, schools will be providing the option of Supervised Distance Learning on campus for students, or students may continue to participate in Distance Learning at home. If you choose to send your child to school for Supervised Distance Learning, please follow the instructional cohort schedule your child was on before the winter break.

For students receiving Special Education services, we will offer in-person and virtual services. Students who come to school in person will be supervised by classroom teachers, substitute teachers, instructional aides, or classified staff.

We appreciate your flexibility and understanding as we work together to provide a safe teaching and learning environment based on the needs of our students and staff. Please contact your school’s office if you have any questions.

For more information, visit https://www.fullertonsd.org.