City Adopts Zoom and Phone Access for Public Participation at Council Meetings

People With and Without Computers Will Now Be Able to Participate Remotely

In response to public concerns about accessibility during COVID-19, the city of Fullerton has adopted new Zoom and phone-in options to enable citizens to participate remotely during the January 19 City Council meeting, which will take place at 6:30pm. The meeting will occur remotely, with no physical attendance, due to COVID-19.

The public may now make oral public comments via Zoom on a computer, smart device, or by phone by following these instructions:

To Participate Via Zoom by Computer or Smart Device:

Log onto Zoom at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/92492026102 (Meeting ID Number: 924 9202 6102). Your device must have audio capability to enable participation.

To Participate Via Phone:

From your telephone, call 1-669-900-9128, then press pound (#). When prompted, enter the meeting ID number 924 9202 6102 and press pound (#) again.

How to Participate

You may enter your name when prompted, but this is not required to participate. Staff will remove anyone entering names that violate community standards.

For those participating via computer or smart device, use the “raise hand” function to join the queue to speak on the current agenda item. Do not raise your hand until the Mayor has called the item for discussion. You can find the “raise hand” option under your participant name on your computer or smart device.

For those participating via phone, press “9” to raise your hand.

You can lower your hand if you choose not to speak or after you have made your comments by unchecking the “raise hand” option online or by pressing “9” again on the telephone.

Staff will notify you when it is your turn to speak.

Please state your name and city of residence at the beginning of your remarks for the minutes.

You may log off or hang up after making your comments, or you may stay on to see/hear if your issues are addressed for that agenda item.

Participant names and/or phone numbers will be visible to all participants. The City records all public meetings.

The public should log on or call in as early as possible to address any technical issues that may occur and to ensure they do not miss the time to speak on the desired item.

NOTE: The Council Meeting video will not stream through this portal. To view the meeting, please go to https://fullerton.legistar.com, Spectrum Cable Channel 3 or AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

To Make an eComment

Alternatively, the public may submit written public comments of up to 500 characters electronically for City Council consideration by clicking on the eComment link accompanying the agenda posted online at https://fullerton.legistar.com until the close of the public comment period for the item. Staff will read or summarize public comments during the meeting.

All eComments received become part of the official record of the meeting and are posted online with the supplemental materials for that meeting.

To email Council

The public can send correspondence to the City Council regarding agenda items by emailing CouncilMembers@cityoffullerton.com with the subject line “CITY COUNCIL MEETING CORRESPONDENCE – ITEM #__” (insert the item number relevant to your comment), or “CITY COUNCIL MEETING CORRESPONDENCE NON-AGENDA ITEM.”

Staff will forward correspondence to City Council. All correspondence received becomes part of the official record of the meeting and is posted online with the supplemental materials for that meeting.

NOTE: Emails are generally not read aloud at Council Meetings.

To Watch the Meeting

Members of the public can access meetings streamed live online at https://fullerton.legistar.com, on Spectrum Cable Channel 3 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. Members of the public may not attend the meeting in person.

If you have questions, contact the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerksoffice@cityoffullerton.com or (714)-738-6355 prior to the meeting.

What’s on the Agenda?

To view the full agenda for the January 19 council meeting, visit https://fullerton.legistar.com.

Here are some notable agenda items, courtesy of our political correspondent Vince Buck:

• Item 15 is discussion of an Action Plan required for federal CDBG (Community Development Block Grants).

• Item 16 is discussion of possible amendments to the commercial cannabis ordinance, most likely concerning location restrictions.

• Item 17 is the appointment of representatives to local and regional boards and advisory bodies.

• Item 18 is to award contracts for the reconstruction of Euclid from Williamson to Valley View

• Item 19 is the annual review of rules of procedure and decorum for Council meetings. This is where they might address public participation in meetings, which has been difficult due to COVID-19 restrictions.

• Item 20 is a discussion of purchasing a new firetruck for $1.6 million (or not). The idea is to get the request in before prices go up by 3%.

• Item 21 is a request to hire a consultant (or not) to help with strategic planning to deal with our fiscal crisis. Cost: $75,000.