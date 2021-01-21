State Lifts Suspension of Moderna COVID-19 Batch

A January 21 press release from the County of Orange advised health care providers that they may once again dispense Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from Lot # 041L20A. An earlier press release, provided January 20, advised of pausing the dispensing of the lot over concerns about allergic reactions. To prevent confusion about the safety of this particular Moderna lot, the Observer has removed the earlier press release from our site.

The County of Orange’s January 21 press release is a follows:

“Santa Ana, Calif. (January 21, 2021) – On Monday, January 18, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) directed providers to pause dispensing COVID-19 vaccine Moderna Lot # 041L20A due to reported cases of adverse reactions in California.

Late last night, CDPH announced that after further discussions with the Western State Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, Allergy and Immunology specialists, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the manufacturer, CDPH found no scientific basis to continue the pause.

Providers that paused vaccine administration from this particular lot of Moderna vaccine can immediately resume dispensing. The CDC further advised that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Many people don’t have any side effects after COVID-19 vaccines, but some people will have pain or swelling at the injection site or fever, chills, or a headache. These typically don’t last long and are signs that your body is building protection.

For questions related to COVID-19, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).”