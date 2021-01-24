Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing

Fullerton Police Officers are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, January 23. At approximately 11:29pm, Fullerton Police Officers responded to the 4000 block of West Valencia Drive regarding a victim who had been stabbed. The party who reported the incident found the victim outside with multiple stab wounds and called 911.

Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds in the 200 block of South Turner Avenue, which is adjacent to the address of the original call. Officers immediately began life-saving measures until Fullerton Fire Department arrived and continued rendering medical care. The victim was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Fullerton Police Detectives were immediately called in to investigate. At this point in the investigation, the motive is not yet known.The victim’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a later time.

This is an on-going investigation, and police are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective C. Hines at (714) 738-5334. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.occrimestoppers.org.