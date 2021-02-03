County Launches Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The county of Orange launched an Emergency Rental Assistance program on February 1 and will accept applications for a period of one month from eligible renter households with unpaid rent or utilities bills due to the impact of COVID-19.

Local non-profit Pathways of Hope received over $20 million. They will disburse these funds throughout 2021 to residents of north Orange County who are at risk of becoming homeless due to the impacts of COVID-19. Pathways of Hope plans to serve approximately 3,000 households (over 10,000 people) with these funds over the course of 2021.

If you or someone you know would benefit from accessing the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and homelessness prevention services, please call 211; text ERA to 898211; or visit: www.ERA.211oc.org for more information and to complete the application process.

