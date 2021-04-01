Mass Shooting in Orange Leaves Four Dead, Including a Child

A mass shooting in the city of Orange on Tuesday, March 31 left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, with a last known address in Fullerton. Police say he had been living out of a motel room in Anaheim.

At approximately 5:30pm, the Orange Police Department received multiple calls reporting gunshots being fired in the area of 200 W. Lincoln in Orange.

Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to enter the office building because the gates had been locked from the inside. It appears the suspect used bicycle cable locks to secure the gates.

An officer shot Gonzalez from outside the gates. Police were eventually able to force entry through the gates. Upon entry, officers located Gonzalez, who was injured, and took him into custody.

Officers located five victims in the offices of a business called Unified Homes—two adult females, one adult male, and the child were all killed by the shooter.

The fifth victim, an adult female who had also been shot, was found holding the boy. Speaking at a press conference on April 1, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, “It appears that a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre.”

She, along with the suspect were transferred to a local hospital where they both remain in critical but stable condition.

The preliminary motive is believed to be a business and personal relationship that existed between the suspect and all of the victims, according to Lt. Jennifer Amat of the Orange Police Department. She said it appears that “this was not a random act of violence.”

Investigators recovered several items at the scene including a semi-automatic handgun and a backpack containing pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition, which police believe belonged to the suspect.

The case is being investigated by the Orange Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office, and the FBI. Spitzer’s office is investigating both the officer-involved shooting of Gonzalez and the mass shooting itself.

Spitzer said that Gonzalez is eligible for the death penalty.

