Planning Commission Rejects Ban on Whole House Short Term Rentals

Fullerton’s Planning Commission has rejected a proposed municipal code amendment that would have restricted Short Term Rental (STR) properties in residential zones to homes where the homeowner is present during the rental period. So-called “whole house” STRs, which don’t require an owner to be on the premises during the rental period, are currently allowed under the Fullerton Municipal Code. Following years of postponements, the City Council eventually voted to regulate STRs in October 2020. The Council decided to allow them but capped their overall number and required enough distance between them that STRs would not take over entire streets.

The hotel and restaurant union Unite Here Local 11 threatened a legal challenge, however, claiming that the City did not follow the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) during their October public hearing. Some of whose members had spoken out during council meetings against allowing STRs. Many of Unite Here’s members are hotel and restaurant workers in the Disneyland resort area, and view STRs as competition, particularly since the city of Anaheim once allowed STRs but banned them outright in 2016.

According to Community and Economic Development Director Matt Foulkes, who presented the staff report on the item to the Planning Commission, the City Council voted to settle Unite Here’s lawsuit by approving the drafting of an ordinance to amend the municipal code by limiting STRs to properties where an owner is on site. Such an amendment would have the practical effect of preventing multiple properties from being purchased by single owners for use as STRs, as well as ensuring that property owners would be present to monitor the behavior of renters and respond to neighborhood complaints.

At present, STRs do not appear in the Fullerton Municipal Code as a “defined use” despite the City Council’s 2020 approval of their use that requires registration and a fee paid by owners. Municipal code amendments must be approved in public hearings and even though the Planning Commission declined to approve the amendment, it will still be heard by the City Council.

According to Foulkes, there are 333 unique properties listed on sites like Airbnb and VRBO, just over half of which are in single family homes. Nearly 80% are whole house rentals, where an owner is not present during the period of the rental. (The staff report shows 482 total listings in Fullerton—a result of the same properties listed on different websites.) The median rent in city STRs is $115 per night. The highest is $350 per night, while the lowest is just $35.

The proposed amendment would subject STRs to the City’s Transit Occupancy Tax, but any fees charged are, by law, for cost recovery only. Permits would be issued for a period of three years and could be revoked for rules violations. Outright commercial uses like weddings, large parties, and filming would not be permitted at the sites (Fullerton has a separate process for commercial filming in the City).

Several members of the public called in to the virtual meeting to comment, including Fullerton resident Susan Petrella, who described the current situation “morally reprehensible,” citing the effect of STRs to displace much-needed residential housing, as well as bringing more noise, and traffic to stable neighborhoods. She said she didn’t think it was the job of the City to provide this benefit for a relative few property owners.

Hotel worker Irena Estrada asked that the Commission help them to keep their jobs. “This will really hit us, as far as the hotel industry,” she said. Another hotel worker thanked the City for not allowing housing to become hotel rooms. A caller from LAANES (Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy) supported the proposed amendment, saying it had worked in other L.A. and Orange County cities.

Commissioner Chris Thompson led off the discussion saying that he was “Adamantly opposed to the recommendation.” He said it was “unbelievable” to him that a union could cause the City to change “common sense” rules, and that the City’s STRs could operate with a finite number of licenses. He cited the City’s financial crisis, suggesting that STRs could provide up to 3 times the amount of funds for the City that a long-term rental would generate. Thompson argued that residents were entitled to the highest and best use of their properties and suggested that families on the edge of financial stability shouldn’t be denied the opportunity to realize income from whole house rentals.

Fellow Commissioner Douglas Cox said he stood firmly with Thompson, saying that similar concerns had been published in The Daily Breeze, a SoCal coast newspaper, in 2018, but that STRs did not turn out to affect housing. He also objected to a union becoming a “de facto” member of a city committee or commission and didn’t think the hotels around Disneyland would be affected by STRs.

Commissioner Wayne Carvalho said he could see both sides of the issue and inquired about the CEQA challenge. Director Foulkes said that the City had cited a “common sense” exemption from CEQA because they didn’t think STRs would have the requisite impact that requires a CEQA consideration. The City Council could have directed the staff to conduct an “initial study” of the impact STRs could have, but instead recommended the municipal code amendment to settle the threatened lawsuit. Chair Elizabeth Hansburg noted that CEQA challenges are a common mechanism for objecting to city land-use decisions.

Commissioner Jose Trinidad Castañeda III said he recalled an e-comment from a local Homeowners Association complaining of quality of life issues caused by STRs. Foulkes responded that HOAs are allowed to require approval of STRs. A map included in the staff presentation revealed that most STRs are concentrated in the southern half of the City where housing stock is older, mostly pre-dating HOAs. Castaneda argued that HOA resistance to STRs in District 1 had the effect of keeping housing prices higher by concentrating STRs in District 4.

The Commission eventually voted to not approve the amendment, with only Commissioner Castañeda dissenting. The proposed amendment is scheduled to go before the City Council during its regular April 20 meeting.

