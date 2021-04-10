Mobile Welding School Coming to Fullerton

Starting this fall, Grace Community Services in partnership with ReIgnite Hope (based in Gardena) will be bringing its Mobile Welding School to town, training men and women who have been homeless, gang members, or ex-offenders, in the skills of welding. The students earn American Welding Society Certification by completing the 16-week program and passing a test. The organization also helps with post-graduation job placement. The program is free to anyone 18 years or older who can show they are in financial need. There is limited availability for the course. (The course includes bible study though participants don’t have to be Christian to participate.) Students may apply starting June 1 thru July 16 by going to www.reignitehope.com/apply-now.

The new mobile welding classroom received a dedication ceremony at Grace Korean Church on Easter Sunday. Local officials, including U.S. Representative Young Kim and Fullerton City Councilmember Fred Jung, were among about 90 people in attendance. Pastor Ki Hong Han of Grace Ministries International gave the benediction. Pastor Steven Bunyard of ReIgnite Hope gave appreciation for all those who helped make this mobile welding school possible through donations and hours of support.

