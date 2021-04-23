Local News
PFAS Extraction Plant Installed at Former Kimberly Clark Site
The City of Fullerton and the Orange County Water District (OCWD) have installed a wellhead filtration/treatment plant to remove PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) from local well water, at the former Kimberly Clark site.
Fullerton Public Works Director Meg McWade holds plans for PFAS treatment plant at the site. Photo by Linda Whitaker
PFOA and PFOS are chemical contaminants that are prevalent in the environment and were once commonly used in many consumer products. They are part of a larger group referred to as per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Due to the prolonged use of PFOA and PFOS, the chemicals are now being detected in the environment, including water sources throughout the United States.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – we are in the middle of our Spring subscription drive – please subscribe to the print edition of the Fullerton Observer and help us meet our goal of 100 new subscriptions this Spring.
Our online edition is free, but we depend on print subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $35/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
PFAS have been detected in the Orange County Groundwater Basin.
Related
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – we are in the middle of our Spring subscription drive – please subscribe to the print edition of the Fullerton Observer and help us meet our goal of 100 new subscriptions this Spring.
Our online edition is free, but we depend on print subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $35/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Leave a Reply