PFAS Extraction Plant Installed at Former Kimberly Clark Site

The City of Fullerton and the Orange County Water District (OCWD) have installed a wellhead filtration/treatment plant to remove PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) from local well water, at the former Kimberly Clark site.

PFOA and PFOS are chemical contaminants that are prevalent in the environment and were once commonly used in many consumer products. They are part of a larger group referred to as per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Due to the prolonged use of PFOA and PFOS, the chemicals are now being detected in the environment, including water sources throughout the United States.

PFAS have been detected in the Orange County Groundwater Basin.

