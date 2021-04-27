Police Pursuit of Shooting Suspect Ends in Fullerton

A lengthy police chase of a man suspected of multiple shootings in Los Angeles ended on the westbound 91 freeway at the Raymond overpass in Fullerton on April 27. The car became disabled after spike strips were used.

A SWAT team responded and barricaded the suspect’s vehicle. LAPD officers initiated negotiations but were not successful since the suspect refused to submit to arrest. The suspect fired a weapon at the officers and officers returned fire, killing the man.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— Protect local journalism – we are in the middle of our Spring subscription drive – please subscribe to the print edition of the Fullerton Observer and help us meet our goal of 100 new subscriptions this Spring. Our online edition is free, but we depend on print subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $35/year. It only takes a minute – . Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition. Our online edition is free, but we depend on print subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $35/year. ———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered from his vehicle.

The events began around 12:55am when LAPD officers responded to a shooting incident at Figueroa and Exposition near USC. They found a man who had been shot at and sustained a graze wound to the head. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect was described as a male in a white Jeep Cherokee. That information was sent to all patrol units.

Around 1:05am, another shooting occurred near 28th St and Figueroa where a man was shot and killed in his car. About 20 minutes later, another male motorist was shot and killed at 7th St and Figueroa.

The suspect’s vehicle in all three shootings was similar and that information was broadcast to all police units.

Police saw the suspect’s vehicle near Washington and Maple around 1:45am, and began a pursuit, which lasted for hours and ended in Fullerton.

Related