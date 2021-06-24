Arboretum to Reopen July 7

The Fullerton Arboretum at Cal State Fullerton will reopen July 7 with summer hours, after it has been closed since spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the closure, the 26-acre botanical garden’s website continued to offer its two live camera views; virtual events; classes and workshops on gardening, cooking and composting; and plant sales online.

The Arboretum’s self-sustained budget relies on membership, plant sale revenue, and rental income from the gardens, learning centers, and wedding areas. The arboretum will be open to the public 9am to 2pm Wednesday through Sunday. On Tuesdays, the arboretum will be open 9am to 2pm for Fullerton Arboretum members only.

For more information, visit www.fullertonarboretum.org.

