Local News

Arboretum to Reopen July 7

By on ( Leave a comment )

The Fullerton Arboretum at Cal State Fullerton will reopen July 7 with summer hours, after it has been closed since spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the closure, the 26-acre botanical garden’s website continued to offer its two live camera views; virtual events; classes and workshops on gardening, cooking and composting; and plant sales online.

The Arboretum’s self-sustained budget relies on membership, plant sale revenue, and rental income from the gardens, learning centers, and wedding areas. The arboretum will be open to the public 9am to 2pm Wednesday through Sunday. On Tuesdays, the arboretum will be open 9am to 2pm for Fullerton Arboretum members only.


For more information, visit www.fullertonarboretum.org.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Protect local journalism – we are in the middle of our Spring subscription drive – please subscribe to the print edition of the Fullerton Observer and help us meet our goal of 100 new subscriptions this Spring. Our online edition is free, but we depend on print subscriptions from readers.  Annual subscription is only $35/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Categories: Local News

Tagged as: , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.