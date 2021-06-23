Local Government

Applications for Planning Commission Vacancy Due June 24

A notice about the Planning Commission vacancy was posted to the City Clerk’s page on June 10.

Fullerton’s City Clerk’s Office will accept applications for an unscheduled vacancy on the Planning Commission through 5:30 p.m., June 24. The appointing Council member will the 1st District’s Fred Jung, but applicants need not live in the 1st District to fill the seat. The term of the appointment expires December 31, 2024.

Notice of the vacancy can be found here: https://docs.cityoffullerton.com/weblink/1/doc/1489496/Page1.aspx


Jung’s current appointee to the Planning Commission, Jose Trinidad Castañeda, told The Observer that he had decided to move out of Fullerton, and would attend his last Planning Commission meeting on June 23. Castañeda was appointed in January of this year.

Residents may request an application from the Fullerton City Clerk by emailing: cityclerksoffice@cityoffullerton.com.

