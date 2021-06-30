Arts and Community Events in July

Summer Concerts in the Park

Fullerton Sports Complex

560 E. Silver Pine

(off Bastanchury between Brea Blvd. and Harbor Blvd.)

Wednesdays, July 7-August 4. 6:30-8:30pm. Free admission. Live music. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a night of music. Food will be available for purchase, and concert-goers are welcome to bring a picnic supper to enjoy, as well as lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Further information about the concerts may be obtained by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at (714) 738-6575. Here’s the lineup:

July 7: Bubba and the Big Bad Blues (Rhythm and Blues)

July 14: James Intveld

July 21: The Answer (Classic Rock)

July 28: Past Action Heroes (80’s Tribute Band)

August 4: Southland (American Rock Band)

Hawaiian Music Festival

Muckenthaler Cultural Center. 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. www.themuck.org. (714) 738-6595.

Thursday, July 1. A night of Hawaiian/Island music featuring performances by Grammy-winning “slack key” guitarist Jim “Kimo” West and Aolani Kaeka-Preuss. 7pm-9pm $30 non-member, $20 student/senior, $15 member.

Downtown Fullerton Fourth of July Bike Parade

Starts at former CVS parking lot on Euclid and Wilshire at 11am. The ride is approximately 3 miles long. It will proceed down Wilshire, with a right turn on Malden, a left on Amerige a left on Harbor and a right back on to Wilshire. The ride will continue down Wilshire to Cornell where the group will make a U-turn and proceed back down Wilshire to end at the Downtown Plaza area. The ride will be escorted by the Motorcycle contingency all the way to Cornell. If you are unable to join please set up somewhere along the route and cheer on the bicyclists. This is all about community and community building. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

Downtown Fullerton Market

Downtown Fullerton Museum Plaza. 125 E. Wilshire Ave.

Every Thursday 4pm-8pm. Fresh and local produce, food, and other products from small vendors and local artisans. For more information call (714) 738-6575.

Coyote Hills Nature Hike

Saturday July 10 at 9am. Enjoy a Naturalist-led Nature Walk along the Nora Kuttner trail and experience Coyote Hills. This is a family friendly event. Please bring a bottle of water and wear a hat, sunscreen, and comfortable hiking shoes or sneakers with good tread for navigating up and down the trails. We encourage everyone to bring a mask as we plan to put them on when we gather close to explore different parts of the trail. Meet in front of the equestrian center at Lakeview & Euclid. www.coyotehills.org.

50 Faces

Muckenthaler Cultural Center. 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. www.themuck.org. (714)738-6595.

A showcase of contemporary mosaic artwork from the Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli in Italy. Using a variety of media, these mosaic portraits capture the character and personality of icons of art, culture and music. Presented in collaboration with Associazione Naonis. Jul 15-Oct 7. Gallery hours: Monday–Friday, 12-5pm. $5/Member, $10/Non-Member. Advance Reservations required.

‘The Crucible’

Maverick Theater. 110 E Walnut Ave, Fullerton. www.mavericktheater.com. (714) 526-7070.

Written in the early 1950s, Arthur Miller’s play “The Crucible” takes place in Salem, Massachusetts during the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. This was a time when paranoia, hysteria, and deceit gripped the Puritan towns of New England. Miller captured the events in a riveting story that is now considered a modern classic in the theater. He wrote it during the “Red Scare” of the 1950s and used the Salem Witch Trials as a metaphor for the “witch hunts” to find communists in America. Directed by Brian Newell. Opens June 25.

Nouveau Chamber Ballet presents ‘A Little Night Dancing’

Muckenthaler Cultural Center. 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. www.themuck.org. (714)738-6595.

Enjoy an evening under the stars at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center on Tuesday, July 20 at 8pm. After more than a year without a whisper of live performances, Nouveau Chamber Ballet presents “A Little Night Dancing.” Featuring works by five choreographers. A trio of dancers will perform “Vocalise,” originally set on Lois Ellyn, by esteemed choreographer Stefan Wenta for his Wenta Ballet. Former NCB principal dancer, Theresa Knudson is returning as a guest artist to perform “Nimrod” from Enigma Variations by Sir Edward Elgar. This pas de deux was created for her by Lois Ellyn, founder and artistic director of Nouveau Chamber Ballet. Theresa’s partner for this piece is Roberto Antonio Vega Ortiz. Now residing in the San Francisco area, Theresa recently formed her own ballet company, Ballet22. She will also reprise a solo choreographed by Eric Hines which promises to delight. In addition, NCB is pleased to have Yolanda and Paco Arroyo performing a classical dance and flamenco piece. Lois Ellyn is setting a new pas de deux on company principals Renee Bharath Kim and David Kim. with music by Erich Korngold. Original choreography by Sheree King, Scott Anderson and classical ballet variations will round out this exciting program. $35. For tickets please call (714) 526-3862.

Related