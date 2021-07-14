Man dies in hit-and-run

Fullerton Police Officers responded to an incident involving an unresponsive male with significant injuries on Thursday, July 8, at approximately 3:32am in the area of Harbor Blvd and Orangethorpe Ave. The injuries were caused by an hit-and-run traffic incident.

The man, identified by the Orange County Coroner’s Office as Alfredo Aguinaldo, 57, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Paramedics. No other involved parties remained at the scene.

Fullerton Police Officers located a white Ford sedan with major collision damage in an area south of the crime scene at approximately 4:12am. Officers contacted the alleged driver of the vehicle, Katya Gladys Garcia-Ayala, a 24-year-old female from Tustin.

A Drug Recognition Expert was also at the scene and conducted a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) investigation. Garcia-Ayala was subsequently arrested for felony hit-and-run as well as driving under the influence.

Fullerton Police Accident Investigators responded to the scene and are continuing an active investigation. Anyone with information about this hit-and-run collision is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Investigator H. Barclay at (714) 738-6815. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at http://www.occrimestoppers.org.

