City Council to decide on two large housing developments

Hub Fullerton: 420 units on 3.55 acres (118 dwelling units per acre, no affordable units).

City Council will decide on this project at Chapman and Commonwealth at its November 2 meeting at 6:30pm. Controversial issues for this student-oriented development include lack of affordable units, extremely high density, steep parking reductions, and air quality for tenants living so close to the freeway.

The project proposes approximately 600 fewer parking spaces than Fullerton normally requires. While other developers are asking for parking reductions based on inclusion of 5% affordable housing in their developments, the reduction for the Hub is based on standards for their projects in other states.

Pines at Sunrise Village: 164 units on 12.52 acres (13.1 dwelling units per acre, no affordable units)

On December 7 at 6:30 pm, the City Council will decide whether or not to approve the Pines at Sunrise Village project being proposed at the southwest corner of Euclid and Rosecrans. The City’s Planning Commission just approved it for recommendation to the Council, 5-0 at their October 27th meeting. All commercial buildings with the exception of Coffee Code, Papa John’s and Del Taco buildings are proposed to be demolished, and 115 for-sale townhomes and 49 single family homes built with a Homeowners Association (HOA).

Many members of the public complained that they were outside of the 300 feet where public notices were mailed, and so were not aware of opportunities to meet with the developer. Commissioner Peter Gambino, newly appointed by Mayor Pro-Tem Nick Dunlap, responded to community concerns about the loss of local businesses by suggesting some commercial spaces be retained on the Rosecrans side, but did not get the support of other Commissioners.

Additional concerns about increased traffic, traffic safety, and increased heights and density did not result in any adjustments, but interest in the adjacent creek was addressed with a promise to restore or renaturalize it based on a forthcoming assessment.

The Commission also voted to reduce the term of the Development Agreement from 10 years with two 5 year extension options down to 5 years with one 5 year extension option. Besides creek restoration, the developer is also contributing its “Fair Share” cost to the sewer system, is replacing damaged and substandard sidewalks, and is repaving not only the roads adjacent to the development but also all the way south on Euclid to Bastanchury, which is beyond City requirements.

Meeting Info: To learn more about these development projects search for “development activity” on the City’s website http://www.cityoffullerton.com and click on the first retrieved link. Past Planning Commission and future City Council meeting agendas and informational reports and videos can be found on their respective meeting dates at: https://fullerton.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

