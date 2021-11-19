Fullerton Police assist in apprehending auto parts thief suspect

A neighbor of the owner of a Ford Excursion saw two suspects cutting a catalytic converter from the car in Anaheim on November 17, at 6:40am. The owner of the Ford exited his residence and witnessed the suspects’ vehicle leaving the scene. Officers responded and found the suspects’ vehicle entering the northbound 57 freeway at Lincoln. The suspects’ vehicle sped away and crashed into another vehicle at Lemon and the off-ramp of the 91 freeway.

A male and female exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The female was detained a short distance away from the collision. Fullerton police officers arrived and assisted with a search team, and Anaheim police officers assisted with the perimeter. OC Sheriff Department air support arrived, and Orange Police department utilized K-9 Danto to assist with the search.

During the search, a Fullerton police officer heard glass breaking in the 1500 block of S. Pomona, Fullerton, and directed the search team to the location. Officers and the K-9 walked into the patio of an apartment and saw a window that had been smashed. The apartment was occupied with one male victim who reported an unknown male breaking into his residence. The suspect refused to comply with commands from the police officers. With the assistance of Orange Police Department’s K-9, the male suspect was taken into custody.

Both the man and woman who stole the auto parts and then had a traffic accident were arrested. They were booked at Orange County Jail. Additionally, the male suspect will be charged for breaking and entering. He also had an outstanding warrant from Los Angeles County. Fullerton Police handled the residential burglary investigation and Anaheim Police handled the traffic collision report. The stolen catalytic converter was returned to the owner of the Ford Excursion.

