Residents Encouraged to Give Input on Fullerton’s Urban Forest

Fullerton has been awarded a CalFire Urban and Community Forestry Grant in the amount of $377,000 for the purpose of improving the City’s urban forest. This project will enable Fullerton to conduct an inventory of city-controlled trees and a tree canopy assessment. This project will develop a long-term comprehensive urban forest management plan and plant 500 trees throughout the City with a focus on disadvantaged communities. The city of Fullerton has asked the community to engage in the planning process.

Residents are asked to take a short survey and let the City know how they feel about our trees. The survey is available in English, Spanish, and Korean. The deadline to take the survey is December 31, 2021. To take the survey online visit: https://www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/public-works/landscape-tree/community-forest-management

Some may ask why put so much time and thought into our city’s trees. When planted with forethought, trees serve as sound barriers, reduce heat islands, reduce soil erosion and runoff, release oxygen into the atmosphere, absorb carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses, increase the aesthetic value of the neighborhood, increase property values by 7-20%, and provide habitat for wild animals.

Ensuring Fullerton gets maximum benefits from our trees with minimum hazard, maintenance, and cost requires careful planning.

To educate the public on Fullerton’s Urban Forest, the City has hosted a number of community meetings and workshops. If you missed the meeting, you can view the PowerPoint presentations online by visiting https://www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/public-works/landscape-tree/community-forest-management?locale=en.

