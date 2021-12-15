Driver Dies in Fullerton Traffic Collision

Fullerton Police Officers responded reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a tree at Brea Boulevard and Longview Drive on Tuesday, December 14 at approximately 4:53pm.

Upon arrival, officers located the female driver still in the vehicle. The motorist had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Fullerton Fire Department.

Preliminary investigation revealed the motorist was traveling southbound on Brea Boulevard and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed over the northbound lanes of Brea Boulevard colliding into a tree at Longview Drive.

The deceased female’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they feel is appropriate pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Feaster at (714) 738-6812. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at www.occrimestoppers.org.

