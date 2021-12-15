Farmers Market closes until January

The Wednesday Certified Farmers Market will be closed on December 22 and 29 and will re-open January 5.
The weekly Farmers Market takes place at the Fullerton Community Center at 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.
The Farmers’ Market offers fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, plants, orchids, nuts, and bread. It is operated by the nonprofit Fullerton Certified Farmers’ Market Board.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition of the Fullerton Observer. Our online edition is free, but we depend on print subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $35/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Local News
Leave a Reply