Planning Commission Chair Resigns

Elizabeth Hansburg resigned her position as Chair of the Planning Commission at the end of a housing study session meeting on December 8, citing dysfunction on City Council that has led to a loss of many City employees, and an unwillingness by Council to approve housing projects recommended by the Planning Commission.

Hansburg is the Regional Director for Orange County of YIMBY Action, a group that advocates for policies to increase the supply of housing, given California’s housing crisis. YIMBY stands for Yes in My Backyard.

She thanked Councilmember Ahmad Zahra for appointing her to the position.

