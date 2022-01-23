Council approves student-oriented housing development

City Council approved a six-story student-oriented housing development (called HUB) with ground floor commercial space, at the northeast corner of Chapman and Commonwealth Avenues, near CSUF, next to the 57 freeway.

The site currently has four office buildings and a parking lot.

Council had previously voted on November 2 to send the project back to the Planning Commission for review, citing concerns over inadequate parking.

The originally proposed project consisted of 420 units and a parking structure with 376 parking spaces. This was approximately 600 fewer parking spaces than Fullerton normally requires for a project of this size. The justification for the lower parking number was the idea that some students would not use cars.

The developer then proposed a revised alternative project consisting of 377 units and a parking structure with 630 parking spaces (1.58 spaces per unit or .54 spaces per bed), plus additional off-site parking negotiated with CSUF to bring the ratio to .7 per bed. This, along with other concessions and improvements, such as increased green landscaping, was supported by both the Planning Commission and City Council.

The Environmental Impact Report identified impacts related to air quality (which will be mitigated using low VOC (volatile organic compound) paint and off-road construction equipment meeting the highest EPA standards for emission reductions) and geology/soils (which will be mitigated by complying with recommendations from a geotechnical study).

During public comment, Katie Savant, director of Local Community Relations with CSUF, said that the University supports the project.

Members of local trade unions, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters and Laborers’ International Union of North America, spoke in favor of the project.

Fullerton resident Susan Petrella said that if the main entrance to the housing development is on Chapman, it will add to the already-existing congestion there from the freeway. She also cited potential health impacts from having housing next to a freeway.

Jane Rands suggested bringing the project before the Active Transportation Committee for their input.

Jane Reifer said she would like to see affordable housing units included in the project, more traffic mitigation, and filtration to mitigate air pollution caused by the nearby freeway.

Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Whitaker said he would like to see a longer-term contract with CSUF for parking.

