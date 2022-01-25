Local News

Free vaccine and booster clinic

State Senator Josh Newman in partnership with Albertsons will host a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic on Saturday, January 29. The clinic will run from 9am to 12pm at the Boys & Girls Club of Brea, Placentia, Yorba Linda at 502 S Sievers Ave, Brea, CA 92821.

You can register for an appointment here: https://tinyurl.com/2p9e8h3y.

You must provide a valid I.D. on the day of your appointment. If you have proof of health insurance, please bring it (but not required). Everyone is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine regardless of insurance status.

For questions or more information, please contact Nathan Bass at (714) 525-2342 or nathan.bass@sen.ca.gov.

Help end the pandemic by scheduling your vaccine appointment today.

