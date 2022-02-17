Shade trees to be removed from Valencia Park without public notification

Three large Chinese elm trees in Valencia Park are scheduled to be removed by the City due to decay at the base and concern over public safety. The trees are around 70 years old. No outreach was made to the community regarding the tree removals.

According to Public Works Superintendent Dan Diaz, the trees will be removed within the next 30 days, after which new trees will be planted.

The decay for at least one of the trees is believed to be related to improper watering and mechanical damage from mowing the surrounding grass, practices that led to the removal of six Chinese Elms at Adlena Park last year. The other two trees may be stressed from the surrounding impervious concrete cover over their root systems and soil compaction.

Diaz says that Tree Services Inspector Roger Cardenas will develop a plan for proper watering and mulching of the new trees.

The loss of the trees will remove all shade in the picnic area of the park, and no mitigation measures are planned aside from the new trees, which will take time to replicate the lost shade.

Parks and Rec Commissioner Jensen Hallstrom said he believes there should have been more community outreach when deciding to remove such historic and important shade trees, and that there are alternatives to removal, such as strategic pruning to remove excess weight, re-routing sprinklers to prevent further damage, and establishing mulch buffers around the trunks to prevent wounds from mowers and weed-whackers.

“Removing heritage trees with such cultural and historical value is devastating,” Hallstrom said. “Parks in Fullerton are seeing severe losses of mature canopy cover especially in south Fullerton where shade is already a scarce resource.”

Hallstrom has requested that the City postpone removal to get a second opinion, and to gather input from the community.

If you see an X painted on a tree in your neighborhood, it is a sign that the tree is scheduled for removal.

Residents who have questions are encouraged to contact Dan Diaz at dan.diaz@cityoffullerton.com or Roger Cardenas (Roger.cardenas@cityoffullerton.com) or by calling (714) 738-6897.

Related