Redistricting Advisory Commission to Recommend Draft Maps Feb. 23

The Redistricting Advisory Commission (RAC) will meet Wednesday, February 23 at 6:30pm in City Council Chambers for the third and final time. There are 3 items on the agenda. The first is for the RAC to receive and file the demographer’s presentation. The second is a public hearing to receive input on district boundaries. The third is for the RAC to recommend one or more draft maps to the City Council.

During the public hearing, comments can be made in person at Fullerton City Council Chambers, 303 West Commonwealth Ave., on Zoom.us, or by telephone at 1-669-900-9128 using the Meeting ID 823 8575 9083. The live broadcast will be available online at https://fullerton.legistar.com, on Fullerton Spectrum Channel 3, and Fullerton AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. Public input can also be submitted in advance of the hearing by emailing districtelections@cityoffullerton.com.

The draft maps and the demographic data for the maps that will be considered by the RAC can be viewed online from the Draft Maps section of the City’s redistricting web page and from appendix 4 of agenda Item 1. 11 Draft Maps were submitted by the public and 3 were created by the demographer, Dr. Justin Levitt, based on the input he received by email and during the 3 workshops, maps from the public, including 4 Community of Interest (COI) maps, and census data.

The demographer’s presentation for the February 23 meeting is available from Item 1 in the agenda. It includes a discussion of the draft maps grouped by their similarities.

February 28 is the deadline to submit additional draft maps to be considered by the City Council according to slide 2 of the demographer’s presentation for the February 23 meeting. There are 4 tools for creating a map available from the Draw a Map section of the city’s Redistricting web page. Regardless of the type of map, paper, spreadsheet, DRA, Caliper’s Maptitude, or using your own software, the completed map should be emailed to districtelections@cityoffullerton.com to ensure the submission has been received.

The City Council will Conduct further public hearings on March 8 and 29 at 6:30pm to select the final City Council District Map that will be used to elect Council Members by-district for the next 10 years.

