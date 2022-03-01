SoCal Gas to conduct helicopter methane mapping over Fullerton

Southern California Gas Company will be doing low level helicopter operations over Fullerton and surrounding cities throughout the week.

A Bell JetRanger helicopter will be going back and forth in a “lawnmower” pattern at about 500 ft mapping any measurable amounts of methane gas. The detection of methane emissions is another method for helping to keep the community safe. These flights are a portion of a larger program to map any emissions over the many cities and unincorporated areas served by SoCalGas.

If you have questions or concerns regarding the helicopter activity, please call the SoCalGas Customer Contact Center at 1-800-427-2200.

Summary of Planned Operation:

Dates: The week of February 28, 2022. Re-flights of detected emissions will take place later the same week. (weather permitting.)

Times: Hours of operation will be from 8am to 5pm.

Where: In the Cities of Lakewood, Long Beach, Cerritos, Artesia, La Mirada, Buena Park, Fullerton, and Brea.

Why: Aerial Methane Mapping in support of SB 1371 compliance measures and as part of our overall safety program.

Also: Flights will be conducted in full compliance with FAA regulations, state and local ordinances, and GS 100.0156 “Requirements for using Manned Aircraft In Support Of Gas Operations.”

