The Downtown Report: Early March Edition

No Baseball? Think again.

Unless sports are just not your thing at all, you had to be happy when the Rams won the Super Bowl, the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, and the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship. No parades for the Dodgers or Lakers due to COVID but the Rams and their fans just snuck one in there.

This time of year, baseball fans revel in Spring Training in part because there is no more “wait until next year,” and hope literally springs eternal. Now, unfortunately, not so fast. The season looks like it will be starting late. Owners and players can’t reach a new agreement, so the season is in limbo.

Enter the Titans, our local team, one that has had more than their share of National championships. Maybe this is the year more of you will take in a game, considering the MLB situation and the vast improvements in the baseball complex. More on that here, with photos coming to this page in the near future. As is our tradition this time of year, we turn to Tom Elliott of Past Times Collectibles to fill us in on the team.

Take Me Out to the Ballgame

Well, after two years of postponement and interruption it’s time for “Titan Baseball!” With the ongoing major league baseball lockout, the upcoming CSUF Titan season will be a welcome alternative. The 2022 schedule includes the typical “bring on all comers” gauntlet of competition. As usual, we opened against the Cardinals of Stanford University (pre-season ranking at #6) on Friday, Feb. 18 in Palo Alto. After this three game series the Titans will have their home opener hosting Gonzaga for a three game slate, Friday, Feb. 25 (7pm), Saturday, Feb. 26 (6pm) and Sunday, Feb. 27 (12pm).

This year’s team will feature a new Head Coach, Jason Dietrich, and three new assistant coaches. Coach Dietich spent the last two seasons as pitching coach at East Carolina University. He also is returning to Fullerton after serving as its pitching coach from 2013- 2016.

The Big West welcomes two recent additions to its conference with Cal St. Bakersfield and U.C. San Diego joining to fill out an 11 member Big West Conference.

Along with new faces to our staff, the University recently opened a brand new $15 million baseball facility. This new addition at Goodwin Field houses a state-of-the-art clubhouse, locker room, video room, and coaches’ and ticket offices. Adjacent to this complex is the recently dedicated and unveiled life-size statue of legendary former Titan coach, Augie Garrido.

We look forward to seeing you at the field to check out the new amenities. For ticket and schedule information: fullertontitans.com or call (657) 278-2783.

“Let the Games Begin…Finally!”

—Tom Elliott,

Titan Fan and Owner, Past Times Collectibles

Changes arrive to West Commonwealth Avenue

There were so many unavoidable delays, some were wondering if the new batch of Fullerton Honors banners would ever see the light of day. Finally, they have arrived, and sponsors are inspired, as are those who were surprised to see themselves being honored. It is an emotional experience seeing those who gave so much and mean so much to families and friends honored in such a way. They are flying over Commonwealth from Harbor to Woods. Thank you to everyone who gave their time and effort to make this happen.

Snow?

From what we have heard, the area slammed most by our recent hailstorm was to the southeast of downtown, and here are images that show just how much fell and actually stayed on the ground for more than 24 hours.

Thunder and lightning, then the ground completely blanketed in white was something we never see. It was fun, but most would rather see that on the Weather Channel and take a walk in shorts and a t-shirt. Shredded plants and frozen sprouts were the end result, so we backyard farmers are now going to have to start the vegetable garden all over again. Back East, they must be laughing at us.

New In Town

Good news. The modern Indian cuisine menu is largely the same and the new staff is doing a great job at Spice Social, now under new ownership. You may remember them as Miirch Social, at 138 West Commonwealth. Stop in soon.

P3 Elite is a private gym and has opened at 210 N Harbor, offering fitness training programs for women only.

Photo Quiz

Where is this bench and why is it there? Send answer to Mike at AllMedia@sbcglobal.net.

