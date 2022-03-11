Let’s Talk About Redistricting

The 2022 June Primary has the city of Fullerton split into different districts for Congress, CA Senate, and Assembly. On Sunday, March 13 at 7pm, Fullerton College Professor Jodi Balma (host of A Slice of Orange podcast) joins the team at the Fullerton Observer to discuss the new maps, who’s running, and Jane Rands will discuss the maps for the redistricting plan for the city of Fullerton. Streaming live on the Fullerton Observer Facebook page.

