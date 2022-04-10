Community Development Block Grant Funding to be Allocated

One million, three hundred sixty five thousand, five hundred fifty three dollars of our tax moneys are coming to Fullerton in the fiscal year 2022-23. This tax money is distributed by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Additional funds carried over from the previous year–$263,229 in reprogrammed funds and $200,000 housing rehab carryover–bring the total to $1,828,782 CDBG moneys available for distribution.

The Fullerton Community Development Citizens Committee (CDCC) under the Community and Economic Development Department (CEDD) evaluates applications from local agencies for a maximum of 20% of the CDBG funds. This fiscal year that sum is $204,832 for public service activities. Then the members recommend to the City Council which of the applicants should be funded and at what level of funding. The CEDD was allocated $253,110 for housing administration.

This was done March 22 in an open meeting of the committee members in City Council chambers. Just one citizen attended to offer a public comment.

The balance of the moneys as recommended by the Committee will go to Home Improvements ($545,840) and to Public Works projects ($805,000), if approved by the City Council.

The recommendations of the CDCC will be forwarded to the City Council for their consideration and vote at the May 3 regular council meeting.

Related