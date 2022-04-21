Literally cheesy, in the best way

If you enjoy charcuterie, Let It Brie is a must-see. As the saying among cheese mongers goes, “The journey starts with the eyes.”

We ordered the five-cheese board and signature panini, with Arnold Palmers to wash them down.

The board, pre-set by Let It Brie’s monger, who’s like a sommelier at a wine tasting, was wildly diverse. All manner of soft, hard, and aged cheeses, all manner of tastes, beautiful presentation.

The cheesecake cheese was particularly interesting. It was crumbly, floral, and opened sweet on the tongue. Mix it with the mustard sauce and you’ve got a few of the five essential tastes doo-wopping in your mouth.

Unless you’re a connoisseur, let the monger choose your cheeses and ask the waitress to explain them. For us, there was a steep intriguing learning curve and we came away ready to go to cocktail parties and sound cooler and more sophisticated than we actually are.

The board featured bread, olives, grapes, strawberries, raspberries, nuts (including corn nuts, which, oddly, worked), candied walnuts, figs, salami, and the spicy mustard.

Mix and match! Pair with a Voo Doo American Stout or 1646 Red Blend wine even if you don’t know what you’re doing. Like taking blue highways on a road trip, you never know what will happen.

The signature panini is one of the best sandwiches in Fullerton. Brie, pears, arugula, and fig preserves. Drizzled with dark balsamic. Served with a Mediterranean-style salad.

Specials are offered on the regular. At present, they’re serving a toasted flatbread seasoned with garlic blend lathered in a spicy pepper jelly and topped with goat cheese, prosciutto, onion, basil, and a drizzle of dark balsamic vinegar.

Our waitress was hard-working, helpful, friendly. The place — even the large patio area with picnic-bench-style tables — got constant decluttering and wipe downs.

Let It Brie is dog friendly. Our labradoodle, Bow, enjoyed a fingertip of Red Dragon cheese. Gave it five choplickings.

QUICK TAKE

What: Let It Brie

Where: 117 E. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton

Menu: Cheese, cheese, cheese, paninis, salads, beers, wines, more cheese

Contact: Call (714) 519-3094 or visit letitbrie.com

Related