Fullerton Celebrates 41st Arbor Day

The city of Fullerton celebrated its 41st annual Arbor Day on April 16 with a tree-planting ceremony at Adlena Park. On this day, local children, elected officials, and neighbors helped to plant five different types of trees with the help of City staff and event partners West Coast Arborists, Southern California Edison, and CSUF.

The following trees were planted:

• 4 Chinese Elm

• 2 Ginkgo

• 2 Coast Live Oak

• 1 California Sycamore

• 1 Jacaranda

Adlena park was a significant location for the event, as the City removed (and replaced) six large Chinese Elm trees there last year.

Fullerton’s first Arbor Day was held in 1971, and Fullerton was the first city in Orange County to receive the “Tree City USA” designation. Recently, Fullerton was awarded a CalFire Urban and Community Forestry Grant for the purpose of improving the City’s urban forest.

Related